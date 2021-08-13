Man charged for pointing 'very realistic-looking' BB gun at a couple in Gimli

A man is facing charges after RCMP allege he pointed a handgun – later determined to be a BB gun – at a couple in Gimli last weekend.

Mounties were called to Gimli around 9:25 p.m. on August 7. RCMP was told a man with a handgun had pointed the firearm from his vehicle at a couple in another vehicle.

RCMP said the man and the couple knew each other.

Officers later found the man driving on Highway 8, and pulled him over. He was arrested, and officers found the handgun, which turned out to be a "very realistic-looking" BB gun, RCMP said.

The 62-year-old man is facing charges of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and pointing a firearm.

RCMP was not able to release the man's name, as the charges against him have not been sworn.

The charges have not been tested in court.

RCMP said the man was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Gimli in November.