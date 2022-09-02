Man charged for posting intimate images without woman's consent: Winnipeg police

The Winnipeg Police Service has charged a 43-year-old man after nude images of a woman were posted online without her consent.

In a Friday news release, police said that in April 2022 its domestic violence unit received a report of intimate images posted online in 2015 without consent.

Police investigated and found the victim’s nude images were posted online, as well as images of other unknown women. Investigators believe these images were posted without any of the women’s consent.

On May 14, 2022, David Alexander Zegarac of Headingley was charged in relation to the April 2022 report with publication of intimate images without consent.

Zegarac has been released on an undertaking with Crown imposed conditions.

Police continue to investigate this incident. Anyone with information that can help police or who wishes to speak with investigators can call the domestic violence unit at 204-986-2602. Other resources include the police’s victim services at 204-986-6350 or the Klinic sexual assault crisis line at 204-786-8631.

SUSPECT FACING SEPARATE CHARGES

Zegarac is also facing charges in connection with an unrelated incident.

CTV News Winnipeg previously reported that he faces 11 charges in connection to a hit-and-run at a Freedom Convoy protest at the Manitoba Legislative Building that injured four people in February.

None of the charges against Zegarac have been proven in court.