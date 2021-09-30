Man charged for several sexual offences committed in Grande Cache, Alta.

A 24-year-old man from Grande Cache faces 27 charges for sexual offences, including child luring and sexual exploitation in a position of trust or authority towards a young person.

According to the RCMP, on Sept. 16, two 16-year-old girls reported that a man committed sexual offences at his residence and in his work and personal vehicles.

Three days later, officers received another report from a 14-year-old girl who said the same man had committed sexual offences at his residence.

An investigation including Grande Cache RCMP, the Alberta RCMP Sexual Assault Investigations Review Committee, and Western Alberta District RCMP General Investigation Section found that incidents took place on various dates between August and September this year.

On Wednesday, RCMP arrested Joseph Rene Skyler Belval who faces charges including:

11 counts of sexual assault;

Five counts of sexual interference;

Four counts of sexual exploitation in a position of trust or authority towards a young person;

Two counts of child luring;

Two counts of unlawful confinement;

Making sexually explicit material available to a child;

Assault; and

Possession of a prohibited weapon (Taser).

“(Mounties) have reason to believe Belval allegedly committed offences while working in the role of security personnel in the area of Grande Cache (MD of Greenview) and that there may be other victims,” police said in a statement.

RCMP said Belval was released on no cash bail with conditions, including no communication with any child under the age of 16; not being able to attend any public park, swimming pool, daycare, school ground, playground, or any area where children under the age of 16 could be reasonably expected to be present; and not being able to volunteer or obtain employment in a position of trust or authority towards children 16 years of age or younger.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Grande Cache RCMP at 780-827-3344 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Grande Cache is located on Highway 40, approximately 145 kilometres northwest of Hinton, Alta., and 440 kilometres west of Edmonton.