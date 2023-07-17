Man charged for sexually assaulting youth at Lower Sackville bus terminal: RCMP
Police say a man has been charged with sexual assault involving a youth, in connection to an incident at a bus terminal in Lower Sackville, N.S.
Halifax District RCMP say the alleged assault happened on Walker Avenue Jul. 13, around 7:15 p.m.
Police say the youth was groped by a man who made sexual comments before he fled on foot.
Another man at the scene, who police say knew the victim, tried to follow the suspect and called 911.
Officers found the man nearby with help from a police dog team and he was arrested.
He was then taken to the Lower Sackville RCMP detachment where police say he refused to identify himself and assaulted an officer.
Shaun Kevin Kiley, 47, of Dartmouth, N.S., has been charged with:
- sexual assault
- sexual interference
- obstructing a peace officer
- assaulting a peace officer
- mischief
- failure to comply with probation order (two counts)
Kiley was released the next day and is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court on Aug. 2.
