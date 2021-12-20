Man charged for stabbing of Nanaimo, B.C. couple
Staff
CTV News Vancouver Island
Nanaimo RCMP say a man who was arrested for a serious stabbing over the weekend has formally been charged for the attack.
Police say that 20-year-old Anthony Nielsen of Nanaimo has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of assault with a weapon for allegedly stabbing a couple in their home on Saturday evening.
Nielsen was arrested Saturday night without incident, police said on Sunday.
He will remain in police custody until his next court appearance on Wednesday.
The couple, a man and woman in their 60's, remain in hospital for treatment of "significant injuries."
The investigating is ongoing, say RCMP.
-
'You never give up,' Alzheimer's Society raising awareness with unique campaignThe Alzheimer Society of Canada hopes to raise awareness and funding with its Quest for Kindness campaign.
-
Omicron's rate of increase could be 'dramatic' as Alta. reports 872 cases of the variantAs more cases of Omicron are identified across Canada, health experts warn the COVID-19 variant could once again push Alberta hospitals to their limits.
-
Masonville LCBO store temporarily closed for 'deep cleaning'The LCBO store at Masonville Place in north London is temporarily closed.
-
Omicron overwhelms MLHU contact tracing so positive cases must warn close contactsYou may have been left in the dark about a recent close contact with COVID-19.
-
Olympic gold medallist Duff Gibson explores the mental side of sport in new bookFrom a young age Duff Gibson was fascinated by the Olympics so imagine his thrill when he won the gold medal in skeleton at the 2006 Winter Olympic Games in Turin, Italy.
-
Ontario families hit the slopes as ski resorts get back to businessMany kids across Ontario kicked off winter break by hitting the slopes.
-
Alleged car thief startled by vehicle occupantA scary situation ended safely for one North Perth resident after someone tried to steal their car with them inside, according to police.
-
'It's trivializing the lives who so greatly suffered': Outrage continues after Holocaust imagery used in anti-mandate rallyReaction and outrage continues after a weekend rally in Fredericton, N.B. where some of the participates wore and held the Star of David.
-
Chilliwack apartment fire prompts reminder about proper disposal of 'smoking materials'An apartment fire in Chilliwack, B.C., has fire officials reminding residents to properly dispose of their “smoking materials” after use.