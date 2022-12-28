Man charged for stealing $140K worth of items in a series of break-and-enters: Winnipeg police

A 40-year-old Winnipeg man is facing charges after more than $140,000 worth of items were stolen during several break-and-enters in the city over the last two months.

The investigation into the suspect began on Dec. 19, when the Winnipeg Police Service responded to a car crash in the Sage Creek area.

Police allege the suspect, who was driving a 2001 Dodge Ram with a trailer, attempted to steal a skid steer utility vehicle from a commercial property. Officers said an employee interrupted the theft and followed the suspect as he drove away.

Police allege while trying to escape, the suspect crashed into the employee’s car.

The incident ended with police chasing the suspect, who was eventually arrested after officers used a conductive energy weapon.

Police determined the 2001 Dodge Ram and trailer were stolen, and linked the suspect to a commercial break-and-enter in the 600 block of Provencher Boulevard.

The suspect was charged with multiple offences, including break and enter with intent and theft over $5,000.

The Major Crimes Unit continued to investigate, and linked the suspect to several other commercial break-and-enters in the city. Police said these incidents involved the theft of “high-valued property,” with an estimated total of more than $140,000.

The break-and-enters include a suspect stealing items from a business in the 100 block of Melnick Road on Nov. 6. Stolen items include a 2015 Lund Crossover Boat valued at $33,000; a 2015 Shoreland’r Trailer valued at $2,500; and a John Deer 1025R Tractor valued at $10,000.

Another incident took place on Dec. 2, when a suspect stole a ZZZ Flat Bed Trailer loaded with a 1996 Toyota Tacoma from a business in the 3900 block of Portage Avenue. The trailer and vehicle are valued at about $10,000.

Other incidents include a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado valued at $5,000; and a utility trailer loaded with two Ski-Doos, which altogether were valued at $30,000, being taken from a business in the first 100 block of Melnick Road between Dec. 16 and 17.

Police said between Dec. 18 and 19 a trailer loaded with utility vehicles worth about $45,000 was also taken from the first 100 block of Melnick Road.

On Dec. 22, officers executed a search warrant at the suspect’s home in East St. Paul.

The suspect, who has been released through a bail hearing, was arrested. He was charged with several offences, including multiple break-and-enter charges.

The Major Crimes Unit continues to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to contact 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.