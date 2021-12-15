Man charged in 2020 homicide in northeast Edmonton
Staff
CTV News Edmonton
Edmonton police have arrested and laid charges against a man in relation to the 2020 death of Aaron Watt.
On Jan. 26, at around 10 p.m. police received a call from Edmonton Fire Rescue Services for assistance in the area of 126 Avenue and 73 Street.
When officers arrived on scene they found 24-year-old Watt dead. EPS said the death was deemed a homicide.
On Dec. 14, police said Colin James Lapretre, 29, was arrested and charged with second degree murder and indignity to a body.
-
B.C. travel industry seeking clarity on impact of latest federal advisoryThe latest federal travel advisory announced in the middle of the holiday season has created confusion and uncertainty for would-be travellers and the travel industry alike.
-
-
B.C. home prices keep rising, shutting out first-time buyersThe second year of the pandemic isn't slowing down the real estate market. In fact, home sales reached a new annual record in November, and the year's not even over.
-
Some Manitobans having trouble finding a booster shot before the new yearThe province is pushing for eligible Manitobans to get their booster shot as soon as possible, but some people are having trouble finding an available dose before the holidays.
-
Mercedes SUV stolen during break-in at Kitchener homePolice are investigating after a Kitchener home was broken into and a vehicle was stolen sometime between Sunday evening and Monday morning.
-
Google Canada supporting free IT training for Indigenous CanadiansGoogle Canada announced it is handing out $600,000 in support of Indigenous job seekers.
-
Shut out of free take-home kits, some British Columbians buying their own rapid testsSome provinces are giving residents free rapid COVID-19 test kits – but B.C. is not one of them.
-
Tenants fight proposed demolition of Toronto apartment building to make way for condo towerA group of tenants are fighting the proposed demolition of their apartment building in Toronto’s Annex neighbourhood to make way for a new condo tower.
-
15 Omicron cases now linked to UVic outbreak: Island HealthMore cases of COVID-19 have been linked to gatherings of University of Victoria students while off-campus, something health officials say was expected.