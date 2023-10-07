Man charged in abduction of woman in northeast Calgary

A 37-year-old man has been charged in relation to the abduction of a woman that took place Thursday in Calgary.

At around 2 p.m. that day, police were called to the area of 2220 Centre St. N.E. for reports of a woman being forced into a vehicle by an unknown man.

Late Thursday evening, police staged a 'high-risk' operation at Highway 2 and Township Road 470, where the suspect vehicle, believed to be a grey Infiniti SUV, ran a spike belt, causing it to roll over, at which point they took the suspect into custody.

The victim was also located and is now safe.

The man is charged with kidnapping, aggravated assault, driving while disqualified and three breaches of release orders.

There are also a number of weapons-related charges pending, police said in a release.

The name of the accused is not being released in order to protect the identity of the victim as police believe the incident was domestic in nature.

Calgary police thanked the Edmonton police and RCMP for their assistance in the investigation.