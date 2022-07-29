Man charged in Alberta highway crash that killed 2 people released on bail
The man accused of killing a young couple in an impaired driving crash near Trochu, Alta. last month has been granted bail.
Richard Bell, 42, is charged with impaired driving causing death and three other charges.
Police allege he was under the influence on June 17 when the vehicle he was driving rear-ended a car on Highway 21 north of Trochu, pushing it across the centre line and into the path of an oncoming semi-truck.
Macy Boyce, 20, and Ethan Halford, 21, were pronounced dead at the scene.
Court documents show Bell has a long and violent criminal record, but has no previous driving offences.
He has been freed on $5,000 bail and will have to observe strict conditions including a ban on driving.
"Today's decision is really about does this meet the consequences of the events that transpired that took Macy and Ethan's life?" said Corey Macpherson, Macy's mother. "We are now facing the results of a 100 per cent preventable violent crime that resulted in the deaths of Macy Boyce and Ethan Halford."
