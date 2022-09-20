Man charged in alleged 1984 sexual assault at former youth correctional facility
Durham Regional Police say a 77-year-old man from Wellington County in southwestern Ontario is facing sexual assault charges dating back nearly 40 years.
The force says its Special Victims Unit began an investigation after a woman came forward in February to report alleged sexual misconduct.
It says the complainant was 15 and attending the Rotherglen Centre in Pickering, Ont. in 1984 when the incident is alleged to have occurred.
Durham police communications supervisor Jodi MacLean says the Rotherglen Centre was a youth correctional facility that no longer exists.
The suspect was arrested and charged with two counts of sexual assault and two counts of gross indecency, and he has been released on an undertaking.
Investigators say they want to ensure there are no further victims and are asking anyone with information about the accused to contact police.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 20, 2022.
