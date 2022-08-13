Man charged in apparently random attack on Chinatown security guard: VPD

A man has been charged with the assault of a "beloved Chinatown security guard" on Friday, according to the Vancouver Police Department.

The victim, who is 64, was making his usual rounds of the neighbourhood around 11 a.m. near East Pender and Columbia streets, says spokesperson Sgt. Steve Addison in a statement.

"Investigators believe the victim was taking pictures when someone attacked him," the statement continues.

"Bystanders intervened to stop the assault, and witnesses called 911, but the attacker fled before police arrived."

The suspect was arrested soon after in Gastown and the VPD has identified him as 44-year-old Kevin Aaron Hibbard. He has been charged with one count of assault. He remained in custody Saturday pending a bail hearing. The date for his next court appearance has not been set.