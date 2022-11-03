Man charged in Brampton hit-and-run that left woman with life-altering injuries

A man has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run in Brampton last month that left a woman seriously injured.

Peel Regional Police said a 44-year-old woman was crossing the road near the Dearbourne Boulevard and Dorchester Drive area on the morning of Oct. 21 when she was struck by the driver of a vehicle.

Police allege that the driver ran through a stop sign and fled the scene after the collision.

The woman suffered life-altering injuries, police said.

On Thursday, police announced the arrest of a suspect identified as 54-year-old Brian Arsenault of Brampton.

He has been charged with dangerous operation causing bodily harm, failure to stop after accident causing bodily harm and public mischief.

Police said Arsenault was released on a promise to appear in court next year.

Police continue to ask anyone with information about the collision to contact investigators at 905-453-2121 ext. 3710 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).