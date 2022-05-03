Man charged in brazen midday robbery at Dartmouth mall

A 40-year-old man is facing several robbery-related charges following an incident at Mic Mac Mall in Dartmouth, N.S.,Tuesday afternoon.

Halifax Regional Police was called to the Bank of Montreal at 21 Micmac Boulevard around 2:15 p.m. after a man entered the bank and passed a note to the teller demanding cash.

Police say no weapon was seen and the man ran away on foot empty-handed.

Minutes later, officers were called to a second report of a robbery at the Lids store located at the same address.

Police say a man matching the same description entered the store, said he had a weapon and produced a can of sensory irritant.

The man accessed the till and left on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police say he was arrested by officers shortly after.

No one was injured in either incident.

Police say the man is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court at a later date to facetwo robbery charges and additional offences.