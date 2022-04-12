Man charged in Calgary gun store robberies
Calgary police have arrested a man accused of robbing one gun store and attempting to rob another.
Officers were called to Proline Shooters II in the 1400 block of Ninth Avenue S.E. at around 10 a.m. on Monday after a man wearing a balaclava and armed with pepper spray entered the store and told employees he was there to rob them.
Police say an employee "grabbed the pepper spray out of the suspect’s hands" and "discharged it toward him."
The suspect ran off, but investigators were able to locate him shortly after.
Police believe the same person is responsible for another gun store robbery at the Calgary Shooting Centre in the 7100 block of Fisher Road N.E. on April 7.
Yusuf Lelamo, 19, is facing five charges including robbery, disguise with intent, resisting a peace officer and failure to comply with a release order.
He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.
-
Fiala, Hartman each score twice, Wild tops Oilers 5-1Kevin Fiala and Ryan Hartman each scored twice, and the Minnesota Wild beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-1 on Tuesday night in a matchup of two of the NHL’s hottest teams.
-
Western U student from Sault Ste. Marie struck and killedA first year Western University student from Sault Ste. Marie struck by pickup truck and killed in London, ON.
-
New research project aims to make heavy industry saferA new partnership between Cambrian College and Sudbury’s software development company Sofvie Inc. aims to make heavy industry safer.
-
Edmonton Elks sign quarterback Michael Beaudry, release defensive back BlakeThe Edmonton Elks signed quarterback Michael Beaudry and released defensive back Eric Blake on Tuesday.
-
One person in hospital following shooting in Halifax: policeOne person is in hospital following a shooting in the 3000 block of Federal Avenue in Halifax.
-
One dead after car crushed by tree in VancouverOne person has died after a tree came crashing down onto the roof of their vehicle Tuesday afternoon in South Vancouver.
-
Record overdose deaths prompt more calls for safe drug supply in B.C.There are calls for urgent action after B.C. recorded yet another record-breaking month for toxic drug overdoses.
-
'Blood sport:' Observers say purported emails suggest decline of Alberta politicsEmails suggesting a former Alberta justice minister hired a political fixer to pull the phone logs of a reporter to trace her sources show how the province's politics has deteriorated, observers say.
-
Kitsilano pool may not reopen this summer, as repairs from destructive January storm continueMonths after Vancouver's shoreline suffered extensive storm damage, Kitsilano pool appears to be a long way from reopening.