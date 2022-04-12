Man charged in Calgary gun store robberies

Calgary police have arrested a man accused of robbing one gun store and attempting to rob another.

Officers were called to Proline Shooters II in the 1400 block of Ninth Avenue S.E. at around 10 a.m. on Monday after a man wearing a balaclava and armed with pepper spray entered the store and told employees he was there to rob them.

Police say an employee "grabbed the pepper spray out of the suspect’s hands" and "discharged it toward him."

The suspect ran off, but investigators were able to locate him shortly after.

Police believe the same person is responsible for another gun store robbery at the Calgary Shooting Centre in the 7100 block of Fisher Road N.E. on April 7.

Yusuf Lelamo, 19, is facing five charges including robbery, disguise with intent, resisting a peace officer and failure to comply with a release order.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.