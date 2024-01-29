Man charged in connection suspected hate-motivated vandalism at Jewish school in Toronto
CTVNewsToronto.ca Journalist
Alex Arsenych
Police have charged a man who allegedly vandalized a Jewish school in Toronto in what they’re calling a suspected-hate motivated offence.
Toronto police said the incident happened on Dec. 18 in the area of Vaughan Road and Eglinton Avenue West, near Dufferin Street.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
Officers say a man was walking nearby when he allegedly vandalized the front steps of the school.
Police charged 40-year-old Ian Locke, of Toronto, on Friday with mischief interfere with property.
The charge has not been tested in court.
Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-3400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
-
Man accused of murdering Calgary teen in 1976 will return to Calgary courtroomThe case of a 74-year-old man charged with the murder of a teen nearly 50 years ago will return to a Calgary courtroom.
-
Kenneth Law, charged with 14 counts of first-degree murder, faces direct indictmentThe case of an Ontario man accused of sending lethal substances to people who later took their own lives will proceed by direct indictment.
-
Flipping out: N.S., N.B. pinball champions head to North American tournamentTwo men from Nova Scotia are heading to Wisconsin for the North America pinball tournament.
-
Civic Works Committee approves $56M contracts for next 3 BRT phasesThe next three phases of bus rapid transit (BRT) in London, Ont. are about to get started. The Civic Works Committee approved three tender contracts during their meeting at City Hall Tuesday morning.
-
'Some wicked ones out there': Potholes appearing amid early thawThough spring is still several weeks away, many Winnipeg drivers may already be noticing major potholes around the city.
-
Crews respond to Cambridge house fireThe Cambridge Fire Department says no one was hurt in a fire at a home on Richard Avenue.
-
Toddler struck and killed by a vehicle in B.C.'s OkanaganA two-year-old child died after being hit by a vehicle on a rural property near Falkland, B.C., on Monday, according to authorities.
-
Brantford busts net nearly $1M in illegal drugsBrantford police have charged one person and seized almost a million dollars in illegal drugs as part of a trafficking investigation.
-
$1.1 million worth of fentanyl seized during traffic stopTwo people have been charged after the Brandon Police Service (BPS) seized more than $1 million worth of fentanyl during a traffic stop last week.