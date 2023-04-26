Man charged in connection to armed pharmacy robberies

A man was charged after three pharmacy robberies last week, Edmonton police said Wednesday.

Police responded to the pharmacy robberies across Edmonton between April 19 and 24.

"It was reported to police that the suspect had brandished and pointed a firearm at employees while demanding narcotics during each incident," Edmonton Police Service wrote in a release.

No one was injured, EPS added.

A 49-year-old man is facing more than 20 offences, including robbery with a firearm, pointing a firearm and disguise with intent.