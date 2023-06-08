Man charged in connection to crash that sent two officers to hospital

A 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a crash that left two Winnipeg police officers with serious injuries.

The crash took place on Wednesday morning near Main Street and Belmont Avenue when a stolen Lincoln Mark pick-up truck hit a Winnipeg police cruiser. Police said the truck was stolen from Stonewall on Saturday.

The crash sent two Winnipeg police officers to the hospital with serious injuries. The officers are still in the hospital as of Thursday.

Additional officers came to the scene and tried to take the driver into custody. However, police allege the suspect refused to follow directions and attempted to evade police.

The suspect has been charged with several offences including two counts of dangerous operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm, and two counts of causing bodily harm by criminal negligence.

He was taken into custody.