Man charged in connection to Edgar Street shooting: Regina police

A 22-year-old man was charged in connection to an early morning shooting in northeast Regina on Jan. 23.

At around 8:45 a.m. on Monday, units of the Regina Police Service responded to a firearms incident on the 800 block of Edgar Street.

Several people in the area reported hearing gunshots. In response to the situation, RPS locked down the immediate area, a news release explained.

Two vehicles parked on the street were hit by what appeared to be bullets. One of the vehicles had a single passenger inside, they were not hurt during the shooting, RPS said.

Through an investigation, police discovered the shots were fired from a house on the 800 block of Edgar Street.

Officers spoke with residents inside the house and multiple people were arrested without incident.

During a police search of the house, a gun and ammunition were found.

A 22-year-old Regina man was charged with discharging a restricted/prohibited firearm into or at a place in a reckless manner, possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized and several more gun related charges.

The accused made his first appearance in Provincial Court on these charges on Jan. 24.