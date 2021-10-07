Man charged in connection with 2 sexual assaults in Willowdale
A 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection with two sexual assaults in the city’s Willowdale neighbourhood last week, Toronto police say.
According to investigators, the first sexual assault occurred on Oct. 3 shortly after 5 p.m. in the area of Finch Avenue West and Beecroft Road.
Police say a 33-year-old woman was walking in the area when she was approached from behind and sexually assaulted by a man on a bicycle.
A similar incident was reported near Doris and Hillcrest avenues just hours after the first assault, police say.
On Thursday, Toronto police confirmed that a suspect, identified as 22-year-old Luis Acero Riveros, is in custody. He was arrested on Wednesday and has been charged with two counts of sexual assault.
Police say they believe there are more victims and are asking anyone with information about the case to contact investigators.
