Man charged in connection with arson at Innisfail hotel
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Senior Digital Producer
Michael Franklin
RCMP say a 40-year-old man faces charges of arson and mischief in connection with a fire that they say was intentionally set inside a hotel room.
Innisfail RCMP say officers were called to respond to a fire at the Zoo Hotel in Innisfail on Nov. 26.
On arrival, they determined that the building had been evacuated due to a fire in one of the rooms. Several other residents in the hotel had put out the blaze using fire extinguishers, police say.
Further investigation resulted in the arrest of the resident of the hotel room, Joshua James Allen, of no fixed address.
He's been charged with arson and mischief.
Allen was remanded into custody and is expected in Red Deer provincial court on Nov. 28.
