Man charged in connection with catalytic converter thefts near Airdrie
A man has been charged in relation to multiple thefts of catalytic converters in Big Springs and Balzac.
Airdrie RCMP arrested a 46-year-old man Wednesday, after an investigation that yielded over $20,000 in assets, including a 2017 Ford F-150.
David Jeffrey Guilbault, of no fixed address, faces the following criminal code offences:
- Four counts of mischief under $5,000;
- Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000;
- Possession of break-in instruments;
- Three counts of theft over $5,000; and
- Mischief over $5,000
Guilbault was also charged with three counts of operating a motor vehicle without a license plate attached.
He appeared in court and was released on a $1,500 no cash recognizance with conditions. He's scheduled to appear in Airdrie Provincial Court on Dec.8.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7267. Anonymous callers can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app available at Apple or the Google play store.
