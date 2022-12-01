Man charged in connection with catalytic converter thefts near Airdrie

A man has been charged in relation to multiple thefts of catalytic converters in Big Springs and Balzac.

Airdrie RCMP arrested a 46-year-old man Wednesday, after an investigation that yielded over $20,000 in assets, including a 2017 Ford F-150.

David Jeffrey Guilbault, of no fixed address, faces the following criminal code offences:

Four counts of mischief under $5,000;

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000;

Possession of break-in instruments;

Three counts of theft over $5,000; and

Mischief over $5,000

Guilbault was also charged with three counts of operating a motor vehicle without a license plate attached.

He appeared in court and was released on a $1,500 no cash recognizance with conditions. He's scheduled to appear in Airdrie Provincial Court on Dec.8.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7267. Anonymous callers can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app available at Apple or the Google play store.