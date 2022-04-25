iHeartRadio

Man charged in connection with Dartmouth assault: police

Halifax Regional Police has charged a man in connection to an early-morning assault in Dartmouth.

Police say they responded to a report of an assault in progress near Starr Park on Prince Albert Road around 7 a.m. Monday.

According to police, the incident involved a 31-year-old man and 65-year-old man, who were not known to each other, and began when the older man approached a structure that was illegally built in the park over the weekend.

“The 31-year-old man assaulted and threatened the victim who was transported to hospital for what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries,” said the Halifax Regional Police in a news release.

Police say the suspect was located upon arrival and arrested without incident.

Jamie Wayne Duckenfield is facing charges of assault causing bodily harm and threats to cause death.

