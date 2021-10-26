Man charged in connection with Dartmouth gas station robbery

Halifax Regional Police has charged a man in connection to a robbery that happened in Dartmouth.

Around 6:30 p.m. on Monday, police say they responded to an incident of a man demanding cash and cigarettes at the Circle K and Irving gas station located at 219 Pleasant St. The suspect left empty-handed and fled the area on foot.

Police say they arrested 38-year-old Christopher Kahlil Abbass near the store. He is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on Tuesday to face charges of robbery and resisting arrest.