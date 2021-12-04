Man charged in connection with firearm incident at Wetaskiwin, Alta., business
A man who stormed a central Alberta business and pointed a firearm at two employees this week faces several firearms-related charges.
RCMP responded to the Thursday incident in Wetaskiwin, Alta., around 10:30 a.m. and evacuated the business, near 41 Avenue and 56 Street. The suspect was not located at the scene, police said.
No one was injured in the incident, RCMP says.
Mounties determined that the truck the suspect fled the scene in was stolen from a business in Leduc.
The investigation led RCMP to a home in Wetaskiwin, where officers arrested one man in connection with the incident.
Shawn Robert Douglas Phinney, 30, faces 12 charges, including two counts of assault with a weapon, two counts of pointing a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, theft of a motor vehicle, and break enter.
Phinney remains in police custody following a bail hearing and is to appear in Wetaskiwin provincial court on Dec. 17.
