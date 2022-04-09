Man charged in connection with indecent exposure incident

Police say a man has been charged in connection with an incident where he exposed himself to a woman on a southwest Calgary street.

Officials say they responded to reports that a man accosted a woman while walking near Fourth Street and Elbow Drive S.W. at about 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Police say the victim noticed a white Dodge truck was following her and happened to drive past her several times.

As she approached 20 Avenue S.W., she noticed the truck was stopped, but then followed her as she crossed the street.

"It is believed that at this time the driver of the truck attempted to speak to the victim while he was engaged in an indecent act. The victim then screamed, and the man fled southbound along Fourth Street in the truck," police said in a release.

When the victim reported the incident to police, she gave a detailed description of the suspect to investigators, along with his licence plate.

This information led to the arrest of Ryan Jose, 28, of Calgary.

He's been charged with one count of committing an indecent act and is expected in court on May 3.

Police say they are glad the victim was able to assist with the investigation to prevent further incidents.

They are also looking into the reason why there was a delay in responding to the incident.

"Every Calgarian should feel safe walking anywhere in our city and we are working with our community to ensure our response to issues meets their needs."

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: P3 Tips