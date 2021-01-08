A 33-year-old man has been charged after a pedestrian was struck and hurt on Tuesday in downtown Lethbridge.

The collision took place at the corner of Third Avenue and Third Street South, and saw the pedestrian taken to hospital in serious non, life-threatening condition.

Police originally asked the public for help locating the driver and vehicle.

The man faces charges under the Traffic Safety Act of making a false statement, failure to provide required accident information and failure to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

Lethbridge Police Service told CTV News the man was not criminally charged, reasons for which would likely be revealed in court. He faces an automatic court appearance on March 16, 2021.

There was no update on the condition of the injured pedestrian.