Man charged in connection with Winnipeg's 30th homicide
A 37-year-old Winnipeg man is facing a second-degree murder charge in connection with a serious assault outside a South Point Douglas business that left another man dead.
The Winnipeg Police Service said it was called to the incident at around 11 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of Higgins Avenue.
Police said they found a man who had been assaulted, sustaining life-threatening injuries.
The victim, 41-year-old Ifa Germosa from Winnipeg, was taken to hospital in critical condition.
Soon after, Norman Richard Pruden from Winnipeg was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.
Officers said Germosa died of his injuries Tuesday, and Pruden’s charges were upgraded to second-degree murder.
He was detained into custody.
Police allege the pair were not known to each other and got into an argument that escalated to an assault outside of the business.
The charge against Pruden has not been tested in court.
Germosa's death was Winnipeg's 30th homicide of 2021.
-
Convicted impaired driver who killed friend in crash granted full paroleConvicted drunk driver Andrew Fallows has been granted full parole.
-
COVID-19 vaccinations not mandatory for staff at three Ottawa hospitalsThe Ottawa Hospital, Queensway-Carleton Hospital and Montfort Hospital are not making COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for staff to work at the hospitals.
-
Live theatre returns to Prescott after two-year hiatusAfter two years of emptiness at the Kinsmen Amphitheatre in downtown Prescott, actors once again graced the gazebo stage on Wednesday evening.
-
Maritime wet weather may be reason behind increase in ticks this summer: researcherAfter Shannon Shields and her family went camping this summer, 10-year-old Karley began to display some alarming symptoms.
-
Overland flood warning issued for parts of southwest Manitoba, Interlake regionOverland flood warnings have been issued for parts of southwest and central Manitoba due to expected heavy rainfall in the coming days.
-
Convicted murderer Michael White’s daytime parole extendedA husband convicted of murdering his pregnant wife 16 years ago will see his daytime parole extended by six months.
-
Police searching for man who allegedly sexually assaulted 13-year-old girl in EtobicokeA man is wanted by police after he allegedly sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl in north Etobicoke on Thursday.
-
Council approves cameras to catch red light runners in SudburyOfficials in Sudbury are moving forward with the proposal for cameras at intersections to catch drivers who run red lights.
-
Employee at Ottawa child care centre tests positive for COVID-19A city of Ottawa child care centre will be closed for up to the next 14 days after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.