Man charged in deadly unprovoked attack in downtown Calgary
Calgary police have identified a man stabbed to death in the downtown core on Thursday.
Officers were called to the City Hall LRT station at 3 a.m. and found a man suffering from stab wounds.
He was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition, where he later died.
Investigators determined the man was stabbed in Olympic Plaza and made his way to the CTrain station before collapsing.
Following an autopsy, police have released the identity of the victim: 32-year-old Donovan Moose.
Police have arrested 26-year-old Kyle Westcott in connection to the death.
Westcott is charged with second-degree murder and scheduled to appear in court on June 9.
"This was an early morning, completely unprovoked attack on a defenseless and vulnerable victim,” said Staff Sgt. Sean Gregson in a news release.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or to submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers.
