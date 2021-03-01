A fourth man has been charged in the death of Justin Delorme, Regina’s third homicide victim of 2021.

Delaney Randell Albert, 35, is charged with second-degree murder and attempted murder using a firearm.

Charges against one of the men previously accused have been stayed.

Jordan Cyr, 32, was charged with second-degree murder and attempted murder using a firearm on Feb. 23. According to a release from police on Monday, the Crown entered a stay of proceedings with respect to Cyr’s charges on Friday. He has since been released from custody.

Another man charged in relation to Delorme’s death will appear in court on Friday.

Charles Wayne Taypotat, 54, was charged by the Regina Police Service on Feb. 21. This will be Taypotat's second court appearance. His appearance, originally scheduled for Monday, was adjourned for Friday.

Delorme, 32, was discovered injured by police in the 1000 block of Garnet St. in the early morning hours of Feb. 21. He later died in hospital.

Richard Crane, 35, is also charged with second-degree murder and attempted murder using a firearm.