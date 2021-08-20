Man charged in Elmira crash that killed bicyclist
CTVNewsKitchener.ca Digital Content Producer
Katherine Hill
Waterloo regional police have charged a man in a fatal crash in Elmira earlier this year.
The crash happened in the area of Arthur Street North and Florapine Road in Elmira on April 23. A 48-year-old man from Woolwich Township was riding his bicycle when he was hit from behind by a pickup truck, according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Friends of the victim identified him as Orvie Bowman to CTV News following the crash. They described as him a kind and hardworking father of three.
The 18-year-old driving the pick-up truck was charged on Aug. 13 with dangerous operation causing death. He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court again on Sept. 24.
-
Convicted impaired driver who killed friend in crash granted full paroleConvicted drunk driver Andrew Fallows has been granted full parole.
-
COVID-19 vaccinations not mandatory for staff at three Ottawa hospitalsThe Ottawa Hospital, Queensway-Carleton Hospital and Montfort Hospital are not making COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for staff to work at the hospitals.
-
Live theatre returns to Prescott after two-year hiatusAfter two years of emptiness at the Kinsmen Amphitheatre in downtown Prescott, actors once again graced the gazebo stage on Wednesday evening.
-
Maritime wet weather may be reason behind increase in ticks this summer: researcherAfter Shannon Shields and her family went camping this summer, 10-year-old Karley began to display some alarming symptoms.
-
Overland flood warning issued for parts of southwest Manitoba, Interlake regionOverland flood warnings have been issued for parts of southwest and central Manitoba due to expected heavy rainfall in the coming days.
-
Convicted murderer Michael White’s daytime parole extendedA husband convicted of murdering his pregnant wife 16 years ago will see his daytime parole extended by six months.
-
Police searching for man who allegedly sexually assaulted 13-year-old girl in EtobicokeA man is wanted by police after he allegedly sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl in north Etobicoke on Thursday.
-
Council approves cameras to catch red light runners in SudburyOfficials in Sudbury are moving forward with the proposal for cameras at intersections to catch drivers who run red lights.
-
Employee at Ottawa child care centre tests positive for COVID-19A city of Ottawa child care centre will be closed for up to the next 14 days after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.