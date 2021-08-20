Man charged in Elmira crash that killed bicyclist

Waterloo regional police have charged a man in a fatal crash in Elmira earlier this year.

The crash happened in the area of Arthur Street North and Florapine Road in Elmira on April 23. A 48-year-old man from Woolwich Township was riding his bicycle when he was hit from behind by a pickup truck, according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Friends of the victim identified him as Orvie Bowman to CTV News following the crash. They described as him a kind and hardworking father of three.

The 18-year-old driving the pick-up truck was charged on Aug. 13 with dangerous operation causing death. He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court again on Sept. 24.