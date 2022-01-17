Man charged in fatal Cambridge crash that killed a London man

A 26-year-old Kitchener man has been charged in a fatal crash in Cambridge in October 2021.

Police responded to a crash on Shantz Hill Road near Preston Parkway around 3 a.m. on Oct. 21. The driver of a white Lexus lost control, left the road and hit a hydro pole. The driver, a 25-year-old man from London was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said after further investigation, they determined two vehicles were involved in the incident.

On Monday, police said they had charged a 26-year-old Kitchener man, who was driving the second vehicle, with dangerous operation causing death and stunt driving.

He's scheduled to appear in court on March 4.