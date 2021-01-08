RCMP have charged Dallas Cardinal, 42, after a fire that killed two people on Tuesday on the Paddle Prairie Metis Settlement south of High Level.

High Level fire crews responded to the fire around 5:30 a.m. on Jan. 5.

A 62-year-old male and a 47-year-old female were found dead inside the home.

Police arrested Cardinal at a nearby residence before he was taken to hospital by air ambulance.

Cardinal is charged with criminal negligence causing bodily harm and two counts of criminal negligence causing death.

He remains in hospital and is scheduled to appear in a High Level court on Jan. 11.