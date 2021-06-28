Man charged in fatal hit-and-run in Sault Ste. Marie

A 59-year-old man is facing charges in connection with the death of a woman May 27 in the area of Second Line West and Brunswick Avenue in Sault Ste. Marie.

A woman was killed when she was hit by a vehicle, police said in a news release Monday.

"Through the investigation, officers determined the woman who was struck and killed was walking in the area when a dump truck, which was travelling south on Brunswick Avenue, turned west onto Second Line, hitting the victim," police said.

"The vehicle did not remain at the scene. The investigation led to officers identifying and locating the vehicle. It was seized as the investigation continued."

The man police believe was driving the truck has now been charged with careless driving causing death. He is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 4.