Man charged in fatal May incident that threw victim from vehicle

A man has been charged in relation to a single-vehicle collision that killed a 24-year-old woman last year.

On May 31, 2022, at about 3:40 p.m., police responded to a call on Third Street S.W. close to Seventh Avenue for reports of what was believed to be a collision involving a pedestrian.

Upon further investigation, it was determined that the pedestrian was actually a passenger in the vehicle who was thrown from it.

A 26-year-old man was driving a black Kia Soul with the woman in the front passenger seat when it stopped on the west side of the road facing south, police said. The Kia reversed and turned, facing north, crossing the road in the process.

Police say the passenger fell out of the vehicle during all of this, and was run over by the Kia, before it struck a parked vehicle on the east side of the street.

The passenger was trapped under the vehicle when bystanders tried to help free her. She suffered fatal injuries and died in hospital.

The driver was discovered unconscious in the vehicle and transported to hospital.

A police investigation found that the driver of the Kia was under the influence of a quantity of THC, from cannabis, that was over the legal limit.

Steven Nathaniel Watkins, 26, of Calgary has been charged with operating a motor vehicle while impaired, and operating a motor vehicle while impaired causing death.

Watkins is scheduled to appear in court Feb. 27.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.