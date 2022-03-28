Man charged in fatal October collision in Wilmot
A 25-year-old Wilmot Township man has been charged in connection to a fatal crash in October 2021.
According to Waterloo Region Police, two vehicles, a GMC pickup and a Chevrolet SUV, crashed on Nafiziger Road, near Erbs Road, in Wilmot Township on Oct. 20, 2021.
A 71-year-old woman was transported via Ornge Air to an out-of-region hospital with life-threatening injuries.
A 73-year-old man in the Chevrolet was also transported, by land, to an out-of-region hospital with serious injuries. He died from the injuries over two months later, on December 26, 2021.
Following a police investigation, the driver of the GMC pickup, a 25-year-old Wilmot Township man, was been charged with Careless Driving cause Death and Careless Driving cause Bodily Harm.
The man is scheduled to appear in court on April 20, 2022.
