iHeartRadio

Man charged in fatal October collision in Wilmot

A road blockade set up near a crash in Wilmot Township (Chris Thomson / CTV Kitchener)

A 25-year-old Wilmot Township man has been charged in connection to a fatal crash in October 2021.

According to Waterloo Region Police, two vehicles, a GMC pickup and a Chevrolet SUV, crashed on Nafiziger Road, near Erbs Road, in Wilmot Township on Oct. 20, 2021.

A 71-year-old woman was transported via Ornge Air to an out-of-region hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A 73-year-old man in the Chevrolet was also transported, by land, to an out-of-region hospital with serious injuries. He died from the injuries over two months later, on December 26, 2021.

Following a police investigation, the driver of the GMC pickup, a 25-year-old Wilmot Township man, was been charged with Careless Driving cause Death and Careless Driving cause Bodily Harm.

The man is scheduled to appear in court on April 20, 2022.

12