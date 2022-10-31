Man charged in fatal stabbing in Manitoba community

A 19-year-old man has been charged in connection with a fatal stabbing in Powerview-Pine Falls on Saturday.

Mounties were called to the stabbing at around 1:05 a.m. at a home on Josse Street.

When police got to the scene, they found the victim, who was a 38-year-old man from the community. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 19-year-old man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder. He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

RCMP offers continue to investigate the homicide.