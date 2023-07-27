Man charged in fatal 'targeted' shooting also allegedly killed Toronto police dog

A man who allegedly killed a Toronto police dog as he tried to evade arrest has been charged in connection with a targeted shooting at an Etobicoke apartment that left another man dead.

On Monday evening, officers attended a residential building near The Queensway and Kipling Avenue. Police initially said two suspects had entered a unit and shot a 24-year-old man.

The victim was taken to a hospital, but later died. On Thursday, Toronto police identified the victim as Sophonias Haile of Toronto.

They also announced that a suspect, 44-year-old Kenneth Grant, had been arrested in the case and is facing a second-degree murder charge.

Police confirmed that Grant was the same man involved in an interaction with officers on Tuesday evening that left a police dog dead.

On Tuesday evening, officers attended an apartment building in the area of Dixon Road and Kipling Avenue to arrest him.

According to the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), Grant allegedly fired shots at officers while trying to evade them. Police did not return fire.

He fled, jumping into backyards before being tracked down with the help of a police dog.

During an interaction, the SIU said that a two-year-old German shepherd named Bingo was fatally shot and an officer fired at Grant, injuring him.

As a result, Ontario’s police watchdog invoked its mandate.

One subject official and nine witness officials have been designated to the case as well as five investigators.

Early Thursday morning, Toronto police held a procession to honour Bingo, who joined the service in 2022. The dog had been working with his handler for about six months.

When asked if Grant will face additional charges in the death of the dog, police said they don't have any further details at this time and that "the investigation is ongoing."

Police continue to ask anyone with information to contact investigators at 416-808-7400, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.

