Man charged in 'freezer murder' found guilty of second degree murder
CTV News London Reporter
Nick Paparella
A jury in St. Thomas has found Chad Reu-Waters guilty of second degree murder.
Although Reu-Waters was found not guilty of first degree murder, the jury entered a guilty verdict of second degree murder and community indignity to a human body.
The body of 33-year-old Ashley Pereira of Mississauga were found in a freezer along a cliff near Port Burwell in May of 2019.
Pereira had been missing for 17 years.
The 48-year-old from Jarvis was charged and arrested after the police made the discovery.
