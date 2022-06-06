iHeartRadio

Man charged in 'freezer murder' found guilty of second degree murder

Chad Reu Waters is seen in this undated Facebook photo. He has pleaded not guilty to first degree murder in the death of Ashley Pereira. (Source: Facebook)

A jury in St. Thomas has found Chad Reu-Waters guilty of second degree murder.

Although Reu-Waters was found not guilty of first degree murder, the jury entered a guilty verdict of second degree murder and community indignity to a human body.

The body of 33-year-old Ashley Pereira of Mississauga were found in a freezer along a cliff near Port Burwell in May of 2019.

Pereira had been missing for 17 years.

The 48-year-old from Jarvis was charged and arrested after the police made the discovery.

