Man charged in Guelph crash that sent woman, 70, to hospital

A Rockwood man has been charged following a crash that sent a 70-year-old woman in a wheelchair to hospital earlier this month.

The crash happened on March 13 around 5:20 p.m. Officials said a woman was crossing Woodlawn Road East at Victoria Road North in a motorized wheelchair. A minivan hit her in the crosswalk. She was trapped under the vehicle and airlifted to a Hamilton hospital, where she's had several surgeries.

A 27-year-old Rockwood man has been charged with careless driving causing bodily harm and operating an unsafe motor vehicle. Police inspected his vehicle after the crash and found it had several mechanical defects that could have contributed to the crash.

He's scheduled to appear in court on July 7.