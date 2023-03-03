Man charged in hate-motivated crime at Seton Library

Calgary police say a man faces charges in connection with a hate-motivated crime that occurred during an event at a southeast library last month.

Officials say police were called at 11:15 a.m. to the Seton Library, located at 4995 Market St. S.E., on Saturday, Feb. 25 to "check on a planned demonstration."

Police say protesters had gathered in the facility in opposition to the Reading with Royalty event, described as a family-friendly storytime program where Calgary's drag queen, king and monarch performers read stories to children.

On arrival, Calgary police say the situation had become heated, with some of the protesters shouting slurs.

"Several individuals aggressively entered a library classroom, shouting homophobic and transphobic slurs at the children and parents in attendance, scaring the children while causing a disturbance and subsequently refusing to leave," police said in a release.

The individuals were forced out of the room by staff and police attended to escort them off the property.

"Following the altercation, officers remained on scene to ensure public safety and gather additional evidence," police said.

Charges have now been laid against one of the protesters, 36-year-old Derek Scott Reimer.

Police say Reimer is charged with causing a disturbance and one count of mischief.

However, since his alleged crimes are considered to be hate-motivated, officials say that factor will be considered by the courts in the event he is proven guilty.

"If the judge decides during sentencing that hate was a motivation for the offence, it is an aggravating factor that can add to the convicted person’s sentence," officials said.

BYLAW CHARGES LAID

In addition to the criminal charges, the City of Calgary says peace officers have charged Reimer with six counts of harassment.

"Given the nature of this incident, the charges were issued on a long form summons where each offence carries a penalty of up to $10,000 and, in default of payment, up to six months imprisonment," the city said in a release.

Officials say recent amendments to Calgary's bylaws have put special attention on "insulting and demeaning behaviour" toward individuals of any age, race, sexual orientation, disability, gender, gender identity of gender expression, among others.

"These amendments were created as a clear message that Calgary is a place everyone should feel welcome and safe, and free from harassment," said Ryan Pleckaitis, Calgary's chief of community standards in a statement.

'NOT A PROTEST'

Meanwhile, officials with the Calgary Public Library say they have decided to postpone an upcoming Reading with Royalty event, which was scheduled to take place at the Southwood Library on Saturday.

Officials say the decision was made after consulting with community members and a desire to ensure public safety.

"We remain committed to our partnership with Calgary Pride and will reschedule the event once we can be sure that we can provide a safe and fun environment for kids and families that wish to attend," the library wrote in a statement.

"The right to protest is fundamental to our democracy, but what happened last weekend inside Seton Library was not a protest. It was an organized, targeted and intimidating disruption of a program in a space where small children were present."

The Calgary Public Library says it has hosted the Reading with Royalty events for more than five years and sincerely apologizes to families who were looking forward to attending the popular event.

"All performers and staff complete training to ensure that events are kid-friendly and entertaining. The suggestion that it is anything else is categorically untrue and rooted in misinformation and intolerance," the library said.

Officials say future events will go ahead as planned for the time being.

Anyone with additional information about what occurred at the Seton Library on Feb. 25 is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

TEXT: P3 App