Man charged in hit-and-run death of London, Ont. woman

The area of Spruce Street where a hit-and-run crash occurred is seen in London, Ont. on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. (Jim Knight / CTV News)

A London, Ont. man has been charged following a fatal hit-and-run crash in the city's east end two weeks ago.

The collision, which saw a male and female pedestrian struck, happened in the 300 block of Spruce Street around 9:40 p.m. on Nov. 10.

Thirty-seven-year-old Sarah Courtney Dixon of London died as a result of the crash. The male pedestrian suffered minor inuries.

London police have now charged a 32-year-old London man with failing to stop at scene of accident causing death and public mischief.

He was released from custody with another court date set for Feb. 7, 2022.

