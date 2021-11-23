Man charged in hit-and-run death of London, Ont. woman

A London, Ont. man has been charged following a fatal hit-and-run crash in the city's east end two weeks ago.

The collision, which saw a male and female pedestrian struck, happened in the 300 block of Spruce Street around 9:40 p.m. on Nov. 10.

Thirty-seven-year-old Sarah Courtney Dixon of London died as a result of the crash. The male pedestrian suffered minor inuries.

London police have now charged a 32-year-old London man with failing to stop at scene of accident causing death and public mischief.

He was released from custody with another court date set for Feb. 7, 2022.