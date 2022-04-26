Man charged in hit-and-run that injured motorcyclist in Port Coquitlam
A man has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run in Port Coquitlam, B.C., that left a motorcyclist injured last summer.
Authorities said the victim was struck by a GMC van at the intersection of Westminster Avenue and Oxford Street on the evening of July 28.
"The driver of the van immediately fled the scene. The motorcyclist involved in the collision was transported to hospital," Coquitlam RCMP said in a news release Tuesday.
Authorities released images of a suspect vehicle after the crash, and said tips subsequently received from the public were "crucial" in pushing the investigation forward.
A suspect was identified and arrested in September, but charges were not approved until last week.
Port Moody resident William Douglas Weisner is facing individual counts of with failing to stop after an accident causing bodily harm and dangerous operation of a conveyance.
-
Manitoulin Adventure Map app aims to promote tourismManitoulin Brewing company and partners have come together to help businesses promote tourism and help visitors navigate their next adventure.
-
YWCA Edmonton opens new office, community spaceA local organization that helps women celebrated a major milestone Wednesday evening.
-
Northern MPP wants Ontario government to apologize to minersSudbury MPP Jamie West will bring forward a motion on Thursday calling for an official apology from the Government of Ontario to the 25,000 miners who were forced to breathe in harmful aluminum dust between 1943 and 1980.
-
Workers at Victoria's Our Place Society join unionWorkers at a Greater Victoria non-profit organization that provides supportive housing and other services for those experiencing poverty and homelessness have unionized.
-
City of Victoria sees rising demand for parking spacesBy 10 a.m. Wednesday, the sign at the City of Victoria's Centennial Parkade says the lot is full, and it's the same situation over at the Johnson Street parkade too. The city says its parkades are seeing a rise in activity as tourists return and locals drop personal pandemic precautions.
-
Innisfail RCMP issue resolvedThe RCMP issued a warning Wednesday night for the residents of one Innisfail neighbourhood.
-
Cleanup begins after demolition of burned Winters Hotel in Vancouver, city saysThe City of Vancouver says the ruins of a low-income hotel destroyed by fire earlier this month have been fully demolished.
-
This technology could lead to new treatments and cures for severe childhood illnessesScientists at BC Children’s Hospital are overjoyed about a potentially game-changing stem cell research technology that’s the first of its kind anywhere in the world.
-
'Could be us': Nick Nurse believes Raptors are capable of historic comebackThe morning after the Toronto Raptors' heartbreaking overtime loss to Philadelphia that dumped them into a seemingly insurmountable 3-0 series hole, coach Nick Nurse had a simple message for his team.