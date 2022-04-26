Man charged in hit-and-run that injured motorcyclist in Port Coquitlam

A man has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run in Port Coquitlam, B.C., that left a motorcyclist injured last summer.

Authorities said the victim was struck by a GMC van at the intersection of Westminster Avenue and Oxford Street on the evening of July 28.

"The driver of the van immediately fled the scene. The motorcyclist involved in the collision was transported to hospital," Coquitlam RCMP said in a news release Tuesday.

Authorities released images of a suspect vehicle after the crash, and said tips subsequently received from the public were "crucial" in pushing the investigation forward.

A suspect was identified and arrested in September, but charges were not approved until last week.

Port Moody resident William Douglas Weisner is facing individual counts of with failing to stop after an accident causing bodily harm and dangerous operation of a conveyance.