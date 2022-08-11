Man charged in machete attack outside Empress Hotel in Downtown Eastside
More than a month after a terrifying machete attack in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside, a 37-year-old man has been arrested and charged.
Two counts of aggravated assault have been approved against Kenneth Stephen Solowan, the Vancouver Police Department confirmed Thursday.
In an email, VPD spokesperson Sgt. Steve Addison said the suspect was identified "with help from tips from the public, who called us after seeing video we released last month."
The attack happened June 19 outside the Empress Hotel on East Hastings Street. Two people were loading luggage into a taxi when someone approached and slashed them with a matchete.
Neither of the victims' injuries were life-threatening, authorities said.
Weeks after the incident, police released a brief surveillance video showing a man running down the street carrying what appears to be an umbrella.
Solowan's next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 17, authorities said.
