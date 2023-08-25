Man charged in Mill Woods string of disturbances, assaults Thursday night

A 40-year-old man faces charges after embarking on what is believed to have been a drug- or alcohol-impaired crime spree in south Edmonton Thursday evening.

Edmonton Police Service says it received several calls throughout the evening about a man who had caused disturbances or assaulted employees at various locations.

He was believed to be under the influence of drugs and or alcohol.

First, security removed a man from the Grey Nuns Community Hospital waiting room for "causing a disturbance," EPS says.

A short while later, employees at three nearby businesses – a liquor store, fast food restaurant, and health-care clinic – called 911 about a man who had thrown bottles of alcohol at them, thrown tables and chairs, and set off fire alarms.

Police believe the same man then attempted to break through a bus driver's protective shield at the Mill Woods Town Transit Centre.

Unsuccessful, he ran away to a fast food burger joint where the workers say he threatened them with a screwdriver before starting a fire at the business.

EPS says its officers needed to breach a staff room door to arrest and "rescue him from succumbing to the fire."

The man was hospitalized and charged with several counts of assault with a weapon, mischief and arson.

He had been wanted on six outstanding criminal warrants, EPS says.

No one was hurt in any of the incidents.

While police did not name any of the businesses that were targeted, firefighters and EMS were seen at the Mill Woods Burger King around 6:30 p.m. Passersby could see smoke coming from the restaurant.