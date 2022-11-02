Man charged in Moncton shooting last week faces 26 additional charges

A man who was charged in a shooting that prompted road closures in Moncton, N.B., last week is now facing additional charges in connection with the investigation.

Jason Marc McGraw was arrested on Oct. 26 and first appeared in Moncton provincial court on Oct. 27, when he was charged with careless use of a firearm, discharging a firearm while being reckless, and being unlawfully at large.

The same day McGraw appeared in court, the RCMP says officers executed a search warrant at a home on Savoie Street in Moncton as part of the investigation.

During the search, police say officers seized a rifle, a loaded and unsecured handgun and revolver, two prohibited weapons, and a “substantial quantity” of what they believe to be crystal meth, fentanyl and other drugs.

The RCMP says the 40-year-old Moncton man returned to court on Monday, where he was charged with 26 additional weapons offences.

McGraw remains in custody and is due to return to court on Dec. 6 to enter a plea.

The investigation stems from a shooting incident in Moncton on Oct. 25. The RCMP responded to a report that a gunshot had been fired near the intersection of Main and Weldon streets around 12:45 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a bullet hole in an office building on Weldon Street.

No one was injured.

Police secured the area and closed a number of streets for a few hours as they investigated. They say they quickly determined the shooting was an isolated incident and there was no threat to public safety.

Meanwhile, three other people -- a 51-year-old man from Grand-Barachois, a 32-year-old woman from Moncton, and a 40-year-old man from Moncton -- have been arrested in connection with the investigation.

The woman and 51-year-old man were released on conditions pending a future court appearance on Feb. 17, 2023.

The RCMP says it is still investigating the incident. Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Codiac Regional RCMP at 506-857-2400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).