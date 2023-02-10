Man charged in multi-vehicle highway crash that killed child
A Brocket, Alta. man faces multiple charges in relation to an October multi-vehicle collision in Fort Macleod that resulted in the death of a five-year-old child.
On Oct. 21, 2022, at 8:58 p.m., Fort Macleod RCMP received reports of a collision at the intersection of Highway 2 and 3.
Investigation revealed that a Dodge Caravan was driving eastbound on Hwy. 3 when it collided with a semi truck and trailer crossing Hwy. 3 to head southbound onto Hwy. 2.
The man driving the Dodge Caravan, along with two children, were injured. All three were taken to hospital, with both children treated for serious, life-threatening injuries. One of the children, a five-year-old, died.
Ryan Scott Potts, 38, of Brocket, Alta. has been charged with the following:
- · Impaired operation of a motor vehicle causing death;
- · Impaired operation of motor vehicle causing bodily harm;
- · Impaired operation of motor vehicle;
- · Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death;
- · Dangerous operation of motor vehicle causing bodily harm;
- · Operation of motor vehicle while prohibited;
- · Criminal negligence causing death;
- · Criminal negligence causing bodily harm; and
- · Drive uninsured motor vehicle.
Potts has a number of outstanding warrants and his whereabouts are unknown.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Fort Macleod RCMP at 403-553-7220.
Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.