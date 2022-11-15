Man charged in multiple mischief and graffiti incidents: Regina police

The suspected culprit of six incidents of mischief and graffiti in Regina’s downtown has been arrested according to Regina police.

The incidents occurred in March and September of 2022, police said in a news release.

They included:

March 25, 2022 – 2700 block 13th Avenue – damage to bench and doors

March 25-28, 2022 – 1800 block Hamilton Street – damage to glass door

September 19-20, 2022 – 2400 block Victoria Avenue – damage to windows

September 20, 2022 – 2400 block Victoria Avenue – damage to windows

September 25, 2022 – 2400 block Victoria Avenue – damage to windows

September 26-27, 2022 – 2300 block 12th Avenue – damage to windows

Officers with the Regina Police Service (RPS) Investigative Services Division determined there were similarities between the incidents and were able to identify a suspect.

The suspect, a 47-year-old Regina man, was located by police near Victoria Avenue and Edgar Street on Nov. 11.

The accused faces six charges of mischief and seven charges of breaking the conditions of his probation.

The accused made his first appearance on these charges in Provincial Court on Nov. 14.