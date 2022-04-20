Man charged in Nanaimo coffee shop murder deemed fit to stand trial

A 29-year-old man is fit to stand trial for second-degree murder in the random killing of a senior at a Nanaimo, B.C., coffee shop earlier this year.

A judge ruled Wednesday that James Carey Turok, of Nanaimo, is mentally fit for trial despite being certified under the Mental Health Act, indicating he requires acute psychiatric care.

The Nanaimo RCMP were called to the Buzz Coffee House near the intersection of Rutherford Road and Island Highway on the morning of Feb. 12.

Officers found coffee shop employee Eric Kutzner, 79, dead inside the business. Another man was found in the shop and arrested immediately.

Turok, who remains in custody, appeared in a Nanaimo courtroom via video on Wednesday morning.

The accused's lawyer asked the judge to adjourn the case until May in order to review the file.

A hearing is scheduled for May 17 to fix a date for a preliminary inquiry.

Days after the killing, Turok's mother told CTV News she was "in shock" over her son's arrest and said she feels "tremendous sadness for everyone concerned."

Police have said they have no evidence connecting the man they arrested and the murder victim.

Kutzner was identified by family as the victim of the attack. He was remembered as a "vibrant" community member and volunteer who dedicated himself to advocating for seniors' housing and helping people with disabilities.