Man charged in north London pharmacy robbery

A London man has been arrested and charged following an armed robbery at a north end pharmacy.

Police say around 8:50 p.m. Monday a man entered the pharmacy at 759 Adelaide St. N. and left with stolen property.

When confronted by a security guard who demanded he return the property, police say he produced a screwdriver and knife and threatened the guard.

Officers responded and arrested the suspect nearby.

No one was injured.

A 37-year-old London man has been charged with armed robbery as a result of the investigation.