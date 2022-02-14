Man charged in 'random' murder at Nanaimo coffee shop

A 29-year-old suspect has been charged with murder and remains in police custody Monday after what police say was a random homicide in a Nanaimo, B.C., coffee shop.

James Carey Turok, born in 1992, appeared before a judge Sunday night on one count of second-degree murder.

Mounties were called Saturday morning to the Buzz Coffee House near the intersection of Rutherford Road and Island Highway.

When officers arrived, they found one man dead and took another man into custody at the scene.

The coffee shop remained closed Sunday as forensic investigators examined the scene.

Investigators from the Nanaimo RCMP's serious crime unit have also executed two search warrants in connection to the homicide, police said.

Investigators say they have found no evidence connecting the victim and the man they arrested.

"Investigators are confident that based on the evidence collected to date, there was no connection between the deceased and the individual arrested at the scene," said Nanaimo RCMP Const. Gary O'Brien in a statement.

"This was a random incident with a tragic outcome."

Police have not released the identity of the victim.

Anyone who was at Buzz Coffee House between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. Saturday and saw anything that could be considered suspicious is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP and quote file number 2022-4898.